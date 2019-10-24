AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 583,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,815. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $968,928.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,828.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at $673,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

