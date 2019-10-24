Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 128,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,861. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $367.02 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.