AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $767.74

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $767.74 and traded as low as $740.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $767.14 and its 200-day moving average is $778.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

