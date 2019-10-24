American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,772,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,465,000 after acquiring an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $226.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

