AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.