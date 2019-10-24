AMI Asset Management Corp Has $55.82 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $55,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $160.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.62. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.