AMI Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $51,321,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Sidoti set a $74.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,632,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,650.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

