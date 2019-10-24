AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,281 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $43,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,324,000 after acquiring an additional 134,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,617,000 after acquiring an additional 328,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of BR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $10,990,890.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 312,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,696,523.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

