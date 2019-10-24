AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 55,131 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,131 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Cardtronics worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Cardtronics by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in Cardtronics by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.