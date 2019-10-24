Analysts Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.63. Amc Networks reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of AMCX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.