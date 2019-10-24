Analysts Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($4.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 97.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSMT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $178.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

