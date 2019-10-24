Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $215.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

KRC stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 627,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

