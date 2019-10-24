Analysts Expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to Post $3.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will announce $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the highest is $4.07. WellCare Health Plans posted earnings per share of $3.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.95%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS.

WCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $280.08. 317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $220.63 and a one year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

