Analysts Issue Forecasts for Halliburton’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

HAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,651,752. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

