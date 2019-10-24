Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/13/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Bristol-Myers Squibb was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

BMY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 14,641,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,165,238. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

