Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.83. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

