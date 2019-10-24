Analysts Set Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $28.45

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,516,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 375,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 299,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

