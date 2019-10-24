Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT at $10.75

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dawson James initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVXL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 230,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,348. The company has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.