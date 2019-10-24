Analysts Set CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) PT at $47.00

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 42,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $767.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

