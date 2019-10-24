Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $94.80

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

JACK traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $83.51. 292,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,722. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $516,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock worth $3,614,820 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 193.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,026,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,780,000 after buying an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 69.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,218,000 after buying an additional 267,686 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

