Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

