Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $345.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.80.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $263.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 563,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Anthem by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.