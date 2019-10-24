Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.99

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 303002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,115 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,012,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 831,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

