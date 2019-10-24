Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Applied Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Applied Minerals had a net margin of 118.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Applied Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

