Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $119.35 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $340.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

