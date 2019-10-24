Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.39.

MCD stock opened at $199.21 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

