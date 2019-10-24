Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 142,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

