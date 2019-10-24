Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 109.3% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of AJG stock opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.