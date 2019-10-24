Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 259.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

