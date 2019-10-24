Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

