ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.91. ArQule shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 38,245 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ArQule by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in ArQule by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 433,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

