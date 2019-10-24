Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ASCMA remained flat at $$0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,020 shares during the quarter. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A makes up 0.2% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 3.87% of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

