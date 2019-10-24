Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

