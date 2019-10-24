Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,560,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2309 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

