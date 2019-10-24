Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 28,489 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $150.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

