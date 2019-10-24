Atonomi (ATMI) Market Cap Reaches $120,223.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a market cap of $120,223.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042633 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.06240705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

