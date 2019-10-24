aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $3.52. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Citigroup set a $4.00 price objective on aTyr Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 305,314 shares during the last quarter.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

