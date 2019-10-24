Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

