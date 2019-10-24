Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Aventus has a market cap of $578,197.00 and approximately $14,903.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus launched on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

