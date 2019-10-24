Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 7.5% Higher

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15, 1,163,047 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 258% from the average session volume of 325,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis started coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 258.12% and a negative return on equity of 230.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.18% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

