Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

ACLS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 336,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,379. The stock has a market cap of $613.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 121.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

