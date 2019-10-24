B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.30 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of -0.10.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,412.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $107,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,401.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

