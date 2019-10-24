Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.4% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

