Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after purchasing an additional 318,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $170.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

