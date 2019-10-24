Bank of Stockton Sells 1,209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of PSX opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

