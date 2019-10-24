Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Down 15.8%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, 942,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 250,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

