BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

