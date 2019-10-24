BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $407.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

