Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,041.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,041.75 ($13.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

LON:BYG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,116 ($14.58). 264,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,070.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total value of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.