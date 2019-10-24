BitBall (BTB) Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. BitBall has a market cap of $140,088.00 and approximately $651.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

